Gambia: Bourgi Robbery Case Reaches Court

The robbery at Mr. Bourgi's home was mentioned at the Kanifing Magistrates' Court before Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie. Two men were arraigned for conspiracy to commit felony contrary to Section 368 of the Criminal Code and robbery with violence contrary to Section 273 ( 2 ) of the Criminal Code.

Badou Jarju and Korka Bah were alleged to have conspired between them with the intention to commit a felony to wit: robbery with violence on or about the 16th May, 2021 at Old Jeshwang, in the Kanifing Municipality of the Republic of The Gambia.

They were also alleged to have robbed Walid Bourgi, Rim Bourgi, Rima Bourgi and Alia Bourgi by beating, tied them while holding a rifle, pestle and forcefully took the following items: two gold chains and gold bracelet valued at D90,000; one diamond bracelet valued at D35,000; two I-phone mobile valued at D100,000; one Rolex valued at D20,000; 80,000 Euros equivalent to D4,800,000; 75,000 Dollars equivalent to D3,825,000; 75,000,000 CFA equivalent to D6,930,000; 20,000,000 Lebanese pound equivalent to D347,411 and D520,000, totaling D17,852,411 being the properties of Walid Bourgi, Rim Bourgi, Rima Bourgi and Alia Bourgi.

Both of them pleaded not guilty.

The prosecuting officer, Sergeant 3577 Kebbeh, opposed bail and stated that one of the charges against the accused persons (robbery with violence) is a capital offence. He therefore urged the court to transfer the case to a higher court.

His application was granted for the case to be transferred to the High Court, pending hearing.