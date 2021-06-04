Gambia: Gunjur United to Lock Horns With B4 Kiang West in 2nd Tier Today

3 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur United will rub shoulders with B4 Kiang West in their week twenty-one outing of the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League today, Thursday at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field in Basori at 4.30 p.m.

The Coastal Town boys are vying for promotion to the country's top flight league next season with 33 points after twenty league matches.

Gunjur United will be ambitious to stun B4 Kiang West to keep their first division league promotion aspirations following their 2-2 draw with the Kiang West based-team in the first round of the league campaign at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium.

The Kiang based team is brawling for survival in the country's second tier with 26 points in twenty league matches.

B4 Kiang West will be nervous to shock Gunjur United to maintain their dreams of staying in the country's second tier for another season.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Authority Seeks Interpol Aid for Gupta Arrests
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.