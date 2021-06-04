Gambia: Gunjur United to Lock Horns With B4 Kiang West in 2nd Tier Today

Gunjur United will rub shoulders with B4 Kiang West in their week twenty-one outing of the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League today, Thursday at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field in Basori at 4.30 p.m.

The Coastal Town boys are vying for promotion to the country's top flight league next season with 33 points after twenty league matches.

Gunjur United will be ambitious to stun B4 Kiang West to keep their first division league promotion aspirations following their 2-2 draw with the Kiang West based-team in the first round of the league campaign at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium.

The Kiang based team is brawling for survival in the country's second tier with 26 points in twenty league matches.

B4 Kiang West will be nervous to shock Gunjur United to maintain their dreams of staying in the country's second tier for another season.