Gambia: SJAG to Hold 2021 National Sports Award in July

The Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia (SJAG) on Monday launched its 2021 national sports award event.

The launch of the 11th edition by SJAG executive and members was held at The Gambia Press Union (GPU) conference hall.

This 11th edition, as in previous editions, is meant to honour and celebrate past and present sports personalities.

According to SJAG, the event would take place on 3rd July, 2021 at the iconic Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre.

The association added that over 300 guests from within and outside The Gambia will grace the event.

Speaking at the launch, Musa Sise, president of SJAG and chairman of the Awards Organising Committee, said the sports award remains the highest and most prestigious sports award in The Gambia organised by SJAG.

"The award is meant to recognise, honour, celebrate, inspire and encourage excellence in all aspect of Gambian sports and its management. The event is in line with SJAG's mandate to improve professional standards in Gambian sports," he said.

He added that the event, like many other sporting activities, could not hold in 2020 due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

"That being the case, the award categories have been revised as follows: Best Foreign Based Athlete of the Year, Best Local Based Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, Best Coach of the Year, Best Female Athlete of the Year, Best Female Coach of the Year, Sports Personality of the Year, 5 Special awards and 5 President's awards," Sise said.

The SJAG President added that this year's award is more of a recognition and celebration of successes registered by some of individual brilliance and determination of Gambian teams who ventured into the continent to represent the country.

"It is more fitting than ever before, given the reason to celebrate, honor and recognize Gambia's qualification for the first time in history to the AFCON scheduled for Cameroon in February 2022," he went on.

Among the guests expected to grace the event include: President Adama Barrow, cabinet ministers, Senegal and Liverpool Super star Sadio Mane, Senegal's Sports Minister Hon. Matarr Bah, CAF Vice President Augustin Senghore, prominent sporting personalities from The Gambia, the sub-region and beyond as well as the business community.

"The presence of these high profile international icons is meant to raise the profile of The Gambia and her sports as well as market the country's culture," said Sise, justifying the reason for the invitation.

The SJAG President concluded by calling for support from public and private institutions towards the successful hosting of the event.

