Gambia: Triplets' Mom Solicits Financial Support

Kodou Phillott, a resident of Lamin Daranka, who recently gave birth to triplets, is seeking urgent financial support to address family needs.

Mother of seven, Phillott in a recent interview with The Point said she was working before she was delivered of the triplets and that since she gave birth to date she couldn't do anything but to devote her attention to her children.

She said that her husband is sick and not working at the moment, saying their landlord is planning to give them 'notice' to vacate his house by end of June because they have not been paying their house rents.

"Already, our landlord has disconnected our house electricity as we didn't pay. Now, we use candle light every night which is not even safe for my kids. Therefore, I'm seeking for assistance from government departments, NGOs and philanthropists."

Anyone or institution willing to support her either in kind or cash can contact her on these numbers; 7376957/7340523.