Gambia: Another School Lacks Enough Furniture!

3 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Lack of furniture is becoming a common issue in Gambian schools. The issue poses major challenges in some schools, where children have to sit on mats or stand while listening to their teachers during lessons.

Ensuring a conductive environment in education encompasses a wide range of areas, which covers ensuring enough teaching and learning materials and furniture included.

Earlier on, we ran a news article in which lack of furniture has forced pupils at Jiboroh Basic Cycle to sit on mats just to follow normal lessons.

It is again in the news that Pasamass Basic Cycle School in the Wuli East District has been faced with inadequate furniture for many years, hindering effective teaching and learning at the school.

The recent shortage of furniture facing this rural community tends to highlight the need for more investment in the country's education sector.

The United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal four implemented in 2015 in about 190 countries across the world seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all countries by 2030. If government doesn't take the urgent steps and right approach, this sustainable development target will be far fetch dream to achieve.

This inadequacy of furniture is seriously affecting education in schools especially in rural Gambia with a high poverty rate. In fact lack of furniture for pupils is an underlying hindrance to the development of writing skills among students.

The constant plight of some rural schools is enough for one to draw conclusion that government is neglecting rural schools and focuses more on town schools.

This school in question with such a huge student population and still lacks basic facilities like furniture is unacceptable.

This nightmare, according to reports, has rendered many pupils including the Early Childhood Development (ECD) class and some pupils of grade three and four respectively to sit on mat to attend sessions.

The worrying part is that it has caused many pupils to drop out from the school. But what is really hard to comprehend is what the director of Educational Directorate Region Six (6) doing to address this issue, knowing fully these difficulties the school is facing.

Government needs to act fast and come to the aid of this said school. However, support from other departments and philanthropists to ensure effective teaching and learning in the facility is also solicited. Government needs to invest more in Education.

It's time to end the stigma surrounding mental health!

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post
Millions in Gupta Assets Seized by South African Investigators
Why Tanzania's Anti-Corruption Bureau is Holding Yusuf Manji

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.