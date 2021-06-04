Gambia: Gina Bass Finishes 2nd in France 100m Race

Gambia's track and field queen Gina Bass on Tuesday finished second position in the 100m event at the 12th edition of the Montrreuil Meeting in France.

The Gambia's best female sprinter, clocked 11.30 seconds as she finished behind Marie Jose Talou, the sprinter she beat in 2019 during the 200m event at the 12th African Games in Rabat.

Police officer-cum-sprinter, Bass is Africa's fastest in 200m after beating the Ivorian and Africa's fastest sprinter Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

The Tubakuta-born sprinter is the first Gambian athlete to book a spot at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Bass in February won the 60m women's sprint final in the IAAF World Athletics indoors game in Dusseldorf, Germany.

She also broke another national record in the 60m final of the IAAF World Athletics Indoor tour across Europe, as she finished on a timing of 7:11 seconds in Lievin, France.