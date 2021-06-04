Gambia: Red Scorpions, GPF Triumphant Run Continue in Women's League One

Red Scorpions and The Gambia Police Force unbeaten run continued in the ongoing Gambia Women's division one league after winning their latest league outings at the late Ousman Saho Football Field in Yundum over the weekend.

Red Scorpions thumped Abuko United 2-0 in their week-four rescheduled fixture to maintain their unbeaten run in the league campaign.

Prolific striker Adama Tamba opened the scores for Red Scorpions in the 25th minute of the match.

Centre-back Mariama Sanyang's 89th minute owned goal earned Red Scorpions a resounding win over Abuko United.

Red Scorpions is currently leading the league standings with 12 points after four league games.

The Gambia Police Force trounced Kinteh's 2-0 to maintain their unbeaten run in the league campaign.

Substitute Fatou Mook scored a brace for The Gambia Police Force.

The win earned The Gambia Police Force 12 points in four league matches.

Abuko United is still with 9 points after four league games, while Immigration is fourth with 7 points following their goalless draw with City Girls.

The Gambia Armed Forces beat Brikama United 3-2.

The win earned the soldier girl's fifth place on the league table with 6 points, while City Girls are sixth with one point.

Kinteh's and Brikama United are yet to clutch a point after four league fixtures.

In the second division league, Raptim is leading the table with 12 points following their 3-1 thrashing of Harts.

Prisons is on fourth position with 7points in five league matches, while Greater Tomorrow is fifth with 7points.

Koita is sixth with 6 points after four league matches, while Jeshwang United is seventh with 6 points in five league games.

Lower Nuimi is eighth with 3 points, while Harts is rock-bottom with zero point.