Gambia: Sedia Bayo Declares Support for Barrow

France born Gambian political activist, Sheikh Sedia Bayo, has declared his support for President Adama Barrow after launching a social political movement called "We Are Barrow" 2021.

Business tycoon Bayo claimed he has decided not to compete in the Gambian political spectrum but to throw his support for President Barrow.

The 'We Are Barrow' social and political movement aims to support the Gambian leader in his political agenda.

According to Bayo, the movement is endorsed by the eight National Assembly Members expelled by the United Democratic Party (UDP) led by the MP of Latrikunda Sabiji Saihou Marong.

The French-Gambian businessman said he chose not to establish a political party, consciously to safeguard national unity and to prepare his political generation to lead Barrow's presidency.

He urged all Gambian youths regardless of their political affiliation to rally behind his movement for a better Gambia.

Sheikh Sidia Bayo was an ardent critic of former President Yahya Jammeh for his style of leadership.

He claims to have spent about D20 million advocating for the removal of Jammeh eight years before he was democratically ousted by Gambians in December 2016.

On 13 September 2012, Bayo founded the National Council for the Gambia, a movement which aims to advocate for a better Gambia in unity.

His work was recognised by the European Union, awarding him Gambian Peace Leader on 5 September 2018 at the EU Parliament.

The car rental business owner in France, Bayo proudly expressed his loyalty to the PPP party, but now he is an ardent supporter of the incumbent.

Asked why he chose Barrow ahead of all the political leaders in the country, Bayo said Barrow is wise and listens to the people.