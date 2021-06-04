Botswana: CAF Charges Bondo's Attackers

Gaborone — Africa's football governing body, CAF, has slapped two MC Alger players with a 12- month suspension and a fine of US$25 000 for assaulting referee, Joshua Bondo.

The two players; Abdelnour Belkheir and Ahmed Boutagga were ring leaders when Bondo was assaulted during a Total CAF Champions League fixture between MC Alger and Waydad of Morocco.

Following a final whistle, Belkheir and Boutagga physically attacked Bondo by kicking him on the leg and the referee issued a red card for violent conduct.

A CAF press release says a disciplinary committee, therefore, ruled that the two be suspended for a period of 12 months, they are also suspended from taking part in all competitions organised by CAF,

in particular interclub competitions as well as competitions with national teams."To impose a fine of US$25 000 on MC Alger for the unseemly and regrettable conduct against the referee of the match in question, and the fine must be paid in dollars within 60 days of notification of this decision," says CAF.

Sunday Standard sport editor, Botlhale Koothopile, said the attack on Bondo was uncalled for, adding that the referee had not set his foot wrong in the game.

He said even if he had made a wrong decision, an attack on him was against the spirit of football and against the laws of the game.

Koothopile said Law 5.2 of IFAB states that 'the decisions of the referee regarding facts connected with play, including whether or not a goal is scored and the result of the match are final.'

Most importantly, he said the same law says 'the decisions of the referee, and all other match officials, must always be respected.

Koothopile said the Wydad players violated these and in a way disrespected Bondo and his decisions.He said the sanction on the Wydad players was therefore appropriate since it would give players something to think of, if and when they feel like attacking match officials.

"It is also gratifying to see CAF take swift action and hopefully this will dissuade players or match officials from interfering or disrespecting match officials," he said.

Source : BOPA