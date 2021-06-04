Botswana: Double Action Rope in Makhwengwe

Gaborone — Double Action Ladies Football Club has roped in Phillimon Makhwengwe to help them prepare for the inaugural COSAFA Women's Champions League.

The club's director, Senki Sesinyi, said in an interview that they were confident that with the help of the experienced coach, the club would leave an indelible mark in the competition.

Double Action are among eight clubs expected to play the championships at a place and date yet to be announced.

Other contenders would be Zimbabwe's Black Rhino, eSwatini's Manzini Wanderers LFC, Namibia's Tura Magic, South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, Lesotho's Defense Force, Mozambique's Costa Do Sol and Zambia's Green Buffaloes.

Sesinyi said Botswana women senior national team took pride from Double Action players, adding that given their exposure, there was no doubt about the team making the country proud.

Sesinyi said Prisons were initially elected to represent Botswana, but due to some logistics they pulled out of the competition and Botswana Football Association (BFA) requested Double Action to fill the gap.

"We are happy as Double Action to have agreed to represent the country. As you might be aware, we had also sent a proposal to BFA to play in the COSAFA Women's Champions League, but we were not successful because my players were still pending in the FIFA Connect system by that time," he said.

He said they would host a 'hot coffee talk' at Lekidi on June 11 in an effort to present the team to different stakeholders, and lure them to assist the team in any way.The director said Double Action alone could not afford to prepare for players' air tickets, hotels and food, hence appeal for help.

"I want to thank BFA for accommodating us for our camp and also availed a pitch for the training," he said.

According to COSAFA, the competition would serve as a qualifier for the first-ever CAF Women's Champions League scheduled to take place later this year.

The COSAFA event would see the eight sides split into two groups of four, with each side playing a minimum of three games.The top two in each pool would advance to the semifinals and given the exciting line-up of teams from across the region, the tourney would be a thrilling new addition to the COSAFA calendar.

The winner from the regional tournament would represent the region at the CAF Women's Champions League finals in Morocco in November.

Source : BOPA