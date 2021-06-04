Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Fumes As Ex-Deputy Mayor Is Thrown Out of Council

4 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

The MDC Alliance has castigated Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni for ordering the ejection, from council chambers, of reinstated former deputy mayor, Tinashe Kambarami as a ward councillor.

Last week, the Supreme Court reinstated Kambarami as councillor for Ward 3.

The ruling came after Bulawayo High Court judge, Thompson Mabhikwa had in 2019 declared Kambarami's win in the 2018 elections "null and void".

He appealed against the High court ruling at the Supreme Court, which overturned Justice Mabhikwa's ruling last week.

Armed with the Supreme Court ruling, Kambarami Wednesday attended a full council meeting at the local council chambers, but the move was swiftly blocked by Mguni and the town clerk, Christopher Dube.

The two senior officials said they had not been served with the Supreme Court judgment. Mguni also claimed Kambarami had since been recalled from the council by the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T.

However, the MDC Alliance said it was shocked by the actions of Mguni and Dube.

"We are shocked that mayor Solomon Mguni, who was elected on an MDC Alliance ticket, could call Councillor Tinashe Kambarami an intruder, and call the chief security officer to eject him from the council chambers," said the MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial spokesperson, Swethern Chiroodza.

"We are also shocked that council ordered a blackout on social media coverage of the incident despite the fact that council had earlier indicated the meeting was going to be streamlined live on Facebook."

Chiroodza said the recalling of Kambarami by the MDC-T was "null and void" because it came after the High Court declarateur which disqualified him from holding the position of Ward 3 councillor.

The spokesperson also maintained Kambarami's case was different from other seven MDC Alliance councillors who were recalled by the MDC-T last year.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Authority Seeks Interpol Aid for Gupta Arrests
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.