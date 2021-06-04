Zimbabweans Hails Sinovac Vaccine

Zimbabweans have hailed the World Health Organisation (WHO) for listing the Sinovac vaccine for emergency use.

On Tuesday, WHO validated the Sinovac-Corona Vac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving countries, funders, procuring agencies and communities the assurance that it meets international standards for safety, efficacy and manufacturing.

The vaccine is produced by the Beijing-based pharmaceutical company Sinovac.

The approval comes at a time Zimbabwe had already shown faith in the vaccine.

Thousands of people had already been vaccinated and this approval may see the biblical doubting Thomases also going for their jabs.

The Herald caught up with some individuals to hear their views.

Moses Ruhama from Chitungwiza commended WHO's move considering that most people in the country have been vaccinated by Sinopharm and Sinovac.

"This really has boosted our confidence and trust in the vaccine because most people in the country have been either vaccinated with Sinovac or Sinopharm.

"Even those who are yet to be vaccinated will have confidence in the Sinovac vaccine because of its efficacy. The vaccine has shown that it can prevent symptomatic disease and even prevent severe Covid-19 and hospitalisation, " said Ruhama.

He added that this is also good news for the Chinese government as it had donated the Sinovac vaccine to many countries.

Mabvuku resident Clara Motsi said the WHO listing of Sinovac confirms what she already knew- that it is safe.

She said she received both her first and second jabs and is doing fine.

"I hope more vaccines will arrive in the country soon," she added.

Maxwell Guyo of Mbare said the news excited him.

He said he is encouraging his neighbours to also get the jab.

"I have been telling them that this vaccine is good. I am happy that WHO just confirmed what I always told people. When I got my jab, I never experienced any side effects," he said.

The country has so far purchased 1,2 million Sinovac doses.

Donations from the Chinese and Indian governments have also helped to boost the vaccination programme.

WHO has already listed the Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca-SK Bio, Serum Institute of India, Astra Zeneca EU, Janssen, Moderna and Sinopharm vaccines for emergency use.