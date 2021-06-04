Nigeria: Bandits Gathering in Kano Forests, Ganduje Cries Out

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdulahi Ganduje, yesterday raised the alarm that bandits were gathering in the forests in the state and called for military intervention in the state.

Ganduje stated that bandits had taken over its forests and converted them to hideouts.

He added that the bandits were gathering in Falgore Forest and may be planning to carry out attacks.

Ganduje said this at a meeting with the service chiefs at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

"I am also here to seek the help of the Nigerian Army to sustain the peace in Kano State. Bandits have converted some forests in the state into hideouts.

"The bandits are grouping in Falgore Forest and may be planning to attack our people.

"We are building houses, schools and hospitals for the herdsmen in some of the forests but we want the Army to commence activities at the Falgore Forest.

"I plead with the Nigerian Army to quickly conclude work on the training depot at the Falgore Forest so that they can take over the forest."

The governor also condoled with the Nigerian Army over the death of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other officers, describing their death as painful, untimely and sorrowful.

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Yahaya Farouk, reiterated the commitment of the Army in conjunction with, other arms of Armed forces and security agencies to contain insecurity across the country.

He also promised to visit the Falgore and see ways work can resume on Army facilities in the forest.