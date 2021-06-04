Tanzania: Govt Lines Up 3tri/ - Worth PPP Projects

THE government is continuously making efforts to boost the public-private partnership after lining up a total of 41 PPP projects, valued at 3tri/-.

Five of the projects are currently in the procurement phase, according to PPP Commissioner in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Dr John Mboya. The PPP commissioner was speaking at a media seminar here yesterday.

He described the arrangement as an alternative financing in executing development projects, hence the need to engage the private sector.

Opening the media seminar which attracted journalists from 38 Media houses, Treasury Permanent Secretary Emmanuel Tutuba reiterated the government's commitment to create a conducive environment for investors in the execution of strategic projects. According to Mr Tutuba, such projects will be implemented through the PPP arrangement.

Mr Tutuba further observed that PPP will enable the government to fulfill its responsibilities in efficient delivery of socioeconomic goods and services by ensuring efficiency, effectiveness, accountability, quality and outreach of services.

"The government will strive to bring the private sector on board as it acknowledges its contribution in bringing about socio economic development through investments," the Paymaster General assured.

He added that the government was keen on identifying more players in the private sector in complementing its efforts of executing strategic projects.

The PPP concept entails an arrangement between the public and private sector entities whereby the private entity renovates, constructs, operates, maintains, and manages a facility in whole or in part, in accordance with specified output specifications.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Such an arrangement has been identified as a viable means to effectively address constraints of financing, management and maintenance of public goods and services. Private sector participation in areas previously treated as the monopoly of the public sector has made major contributions to increasing the pace of growth and development in many countries.

The Media seminar aimed at equipping journos on the nittygritties of the Public Private Partnership concept. The concept of PPP entails an arrangement between the public and private sector entities whereby the private entity renovates, constructs, operates, maintains, and/or manages a facility in whole or in part, in accordance with specified output specifications.

In Tanzania, the PPP Act came into effect in 2010 with the PPP Regulations, and there have been various subsequent amendments to the legislation.