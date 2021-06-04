Rwanda: Dar, Kigali Cement Ties

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has called for the revival of the Joint Permanent Com- mission (JPC) between Tanzania and Rwan- da, for effective implementation of develop- ment strategies and identifying new areas of bilateral cooperation.

President Samia also tasked the JPC to fast-track the construction of Isaka Dry Port as well as working on strengthening transportation of fish from Mwanza to Kigali on Rwandair.

The Head of State made the statement yesterday when she met with the special envoy from her Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma. President Kagame sent his Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Vincent Biruta to, among other things, deliver condolences following the death of the former President, the late Dr John Magufuli.

Mr Kagame also sent his congratulatory message to Ms Samia for being sworn in as the 6th President of Tanzania assuring her of the full cooperation and strengthened ties between the two countries. In his message, Kagame told President Samia that Rwanda is stable and was ready to further strengthen its cooperation with Tanzania.

He also spoke on implementation of the ongoing development projects such as the Rusumo Power Plant as well as the construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) connecting Kigali, Rwanda and Isaka in Tanzania.

"This will help in facilitating cargo transportation from the Port of Dar es Salaam to Rwanda," read part of the statement issued by Director of Presidential Communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa yesterday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Tanzania Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Samia thanked Mr Kagame for sending the special envoy, and affirmed her commitment to maintain the existing bilateral ties between the two countries. "Tanzania is ready to strengthen its bilateral cooperation with Rwanda," President stated.

The intra-trade between the two countries has been increasing since 2015. Statistics show that Rwanda imports from Tanzania was 224.54m US dollars and Rwanda exports to Tanzania stood at 5.1m US dollars during 2019, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.

Rwanda uses Tanzania as the entry and exit point for most of its imports and exports. In other words, the Central Corridor is key to Rwanda as it covers a shorter distance to the sea port of Dar es Salaam comared to Mombasa port on the Northern Corridor. Tanzania exports to Rwanda in 2019 were salt, sulphur, earth stone, plaster, lime and cement, Cereals, Edible vegetables, certain roots and tubers.

Others were mineral fuels, oils, distillation products, oilseed, fruits, grain, seed, fruits, ceramic products, fish, crustaceans, molluscs, aquatics invertebrates, iron and steel, beverages, spirits and vinegar, textile articles- sets and worn clothing.

Imports from Rwanda in the year included; electrical, electronic equipment, mineral fuels, oils, distillation products, residues, wastes of food industry, animal fodder, Machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers, Miscellaneous edible preparations, furniture, lighting signs, prefabricated buildings, Optical, photo, technical, medical apparatus, Glass and glassware, Plastics, vehicles other than railway, tramway.