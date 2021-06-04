Tanzania: Diamond's BET Awards Nomination Stirs Feud

4 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Konde Music Worldwide CEO Rajab Abdul Kahali a.k.a. Harmonize has indirectly mocked Diamond Platnumz for his BET nomination.

In a cryptic message, the Never Give Up hitmaker compared Diamond to other seasoned Tanzanian artistes while insinuating that they are 'old.'

"BET, I know how you guys care about legends, 2022 please don't forget Sir Nature and H.Baba," read Harmonize's message.

Undoubtedly, the two (Sir Nature and H.Baba) are legends in the Tanzanian music scene, but the mockery was inescapable.

Harmonize and Diamond fell out in 2019, when the former decided to quit Diamond's WCB label, and was consequently made to dish out Sh500 million in order to gain exclusive rights to his music catalogue worked on under WCB.

It has been a rollercoster of jabs from both ends as the two coninue to claim top spot in Bongo Flava.

Diamond's 2021 BET Award nomination has stirred an intense hate debate towards the Bongo Flava star within social media on social media. A number of Tanzanians, including fellow musicians, have admitted to siding with Nigeria's Burna Boy or WizKid on voting day.

Jokingly, some even said Burna Boy is Tanzanian-born, from Chato, Tarime.

Back to Diamond, the Tanzanian star still has a legion of fans who're rooting for him.

