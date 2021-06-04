Liberia: 'Declare Assets By July'

4 June 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By New Republic Liberia

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has announced to all government officials to declare their assets by July 2021.

The LACC is an autonomous arm of government responsible to look into all corruption issues in government.

The LACC's mandate was made on Freedom Radio Tuesday June 1, 2021 clearly telling officials of government to make known what they have as individuals serving in the Liberian government.

Authorities at the institution said declaration of government officials assets will help the LACC to carry out their duties and functions in helping to minimize corruption in governmental cycle.

Since President George Weah became president in 2018, his officials are yet to make know their assets something with contravenes laws of Liberia thus causing a setback to the work of the LACC.

The fight against corruption is being delayed according to the LACC authorizes because they are yet to announce what they had since they became officials of government.

LACC indicated that any official of government refusing to declare their assets will face the full punishment of the laws.

The jurisdiction of the LACC extends to all public sector agencies in Liberia and employees, including government departments, local's councils, members of Parliament, ministers, the judiciary and government.

The institution's mission among other this are to prevent, address and reduce corruption in the public and private sector and promote good governance, integrity and rule of law.

The LACC is by law, the lead governmental agency in addressing and preventing corruption.

However, it cannot succeed without strong and broad based partnerships with every official and every citizen at the community, national, regional and international level.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Authority Seeks Interpol Aid for Gupta Arrests
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.