Angola: President João Lourenço Travelling to Congo Brazzaville

3 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço is travelling Friday to Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, to participate in a Summit of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) on the political and security situation in Chad.

According to the Presidency's spokesperson, Luís Fernando, the Angolan Head of State will discuss with other regional leaders the situation prevailing in the zone, saying President Lourenço will return home today.

The leader of Chad's Transitional Military Council, Mahamat Idriss Déby, ended on Thursday a 48-hour visit to Angola, during which he asked for Angola's diplomatic support for the stabilisation of his country.

Chad's politico-military situation

Chad is going through a civil war since December 2005, involving government forces and several armed groups.

The situation in Chad worsened with the death on 20 April this year of President Idriss Déby Itno, following wounds sustained in fightings against rebel forces.

He died just one day after he was declared winner of the 11 April election that gave him the seventh presidential term in a raw, with 79,32% of the votes.

As a result, a Military Transitional Council was put in place on 2 May to run the country's current affairs until new elections are held in 18 months.

Angolan President is currently in charge of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), being in that capacity regularly briefed on the situation prevailing in Chad as a member country.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.