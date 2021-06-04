Angola: President João Lourenço Travelling to Congo Brazzaville

Luanda — President João Lourenço is travelling Friday to Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, to participate in a Summit of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) on the political and security situation in Chad.

According to the Presidency's spokesperson, Luís Fernando, the Angolan Head of State will discuss with other regional leaders the situation prevailing in the zone, saying President Lourenço will return home today.

The leader of Chad's Transitional Military Council, Mahamat Idriss Déby, ended on Thursday a 48-hour visit to Angola, during which he asked for Angola's diplomatic support for the stabilisation of his country.

Chad's politico-military situation

Chad is going through a civil war since December 2005, involving government forces and several armed groups.

The situation in Chad worsened with the death on 20 April this year of President Idriss Déby Itno, following wounds sustained in fightings against rebel forces.

He died just one day after he was declared winner of the 11 April election that gave him the seventh presidential term in a raw, with 79,32% of the votes.

As a result, a Military Transitional Council was put in place on 2 May to run the country's current affairs until new elections are held in 18 months.

Angolan President is currently in charge of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), being in that capacity regularly briefed on the situation prevailing in Chad as a member country.