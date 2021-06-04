Angola: President Lourenço Leaves for Congo

4 June 2021
Luanda — Angolan President João Louernço left this Friday morning for the Republic of Congo, where he is to attend a summit of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) on the political and security situation in the Republic of Chad, a member state of this regional bloc.

At Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the Angolan Head of State was bid farewell by the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, and other government officials.

In Brazzaville, where he scheduled to stay until this Friday evening, João Lourenço is to discuss with other regional leaders issues relating to the present situation of instability in the Republic of Chad, which has been worsening since the death of its former President, Idriss Déby Itno, last April 20.

A Military Council has taken power in Chad and set up a transitional government that has to prepare new elections in a period of eighteen months.

An Angolan delegation - that includes Foreign minister Téte António and the Armed Forces' Staff Chief, Egídio Santos - is already in Brazzaville engaged in works related to the preparation of the summit.

