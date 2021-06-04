Tanzania: Why Telecom Companies Now Selling Their Towers

4 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — The sale of communication towers has become a common agenda for telecommunication firms because of the high costs and complexities associated with their running, analysts said yesterday.

The views come at a time when Airtel Africa Plc has agreed to sell off Airtel Tanzania's tower portfolio in a deal valued at $175 million (about Sh400 billion).

Telecommunication towers are to be sold to a joint venture owned by a subsidiary of SBA Communications Corporation and Paradigm Infrastructure Limited.

Similarly, in 2010, Millicom International Cellular, which trades as 'Tigo,' agreed to sell approximately 1,020 towers to towers management firm Helios Towers.

In the transaction, Tigo got $80 million (about Sh184 billion aton the prevailing exchange rate) in cash up front and that it also retained a "significant minority interest" in Helios.

The pair also announced it would get into a long term leasing agreement with Helios providing Tigo with access to wireless towers and a build-to-suit agreement to support the company's network expansion.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Authority Seeks Interpol Aid for Gupta Arrests
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.