Africa: Continent Nears 4.9 Million Confirmed Cases of Covid-19

Nigeria Health Watch
(file photo).
4 June 2021
allAfrica.com

As of June 4, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  4,879,291 while over 24,569,665 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  131,528 and  4,412,167 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases -   1,680,373 - and  56,765 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (  520,423 ), Tunisia (  350,487 ), Ethiopia (  272,285 ), Egypt ( 265,489 ), Libya (  186,953 ) and Kenya (  171,658 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

More on This
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Namibia's Healthcare on Brink of Collapse as Covid-19 Cases Surge
South Africa Surpasses 1 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Nationwide
Africa Urgently Needs 20 Million Second Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine
Covid-19 Fuelling Child Labour, Poverty in Ghana, Uganda - HRW
Zimbabweans Protest As Covid-19 Vaccines Run Out
WHO Validates Sinovac Covid-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Authority Seeks Interpol Aid for Gupta Arrests
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.