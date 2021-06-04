Ethiopia Envisions to Be Model of Water Development

ARBA MINCH - Ethiopia aspires to become the model a model of water development and energy production in East Africa with a view to uniting countries in the region in one energy power bank, Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy said.

The Minister Sileshi Bekele (PhD) made the above remark recently whilst addressing the conference hosted by Araba Minch University held under the theme Intellectual and Citizen Engagement for GERD Realization. Sileshi pointed that Ethiopia has been carried out extensive tasks to proper utilization of cross-border rivers and has the interest to partner with neighboring states for the realization of common energy producing projects.

The government wants to change the situation that Ethiopia is losing billions of cubic meters of water annually while the majority of the population is prone to water scarcity. "Most of the strayed water has not been utilized neither in Ethiopia nor in neighboring countries."

Getachew Mekonnen, hydro-researcher who presented his assessment on the conference commented that Ethiopia's desire to build dams in the Nile River could not be considered as threat to lower riparian countries as a significant amount of water is lost due to evaporation.

Accordingly, Egypt and Sudan's approach in the regional hydro-politics is counterproductive and will never help the East Africa's peace and development, the researcher elaborated.

Mekonnen Ayana (PhD), from Adama Science and Technology University Water Resource Engineering Department also said that the reason for Ethiopia's insufficient electric coverage is not fully attributed to government's limited ability or lack of expertise in the area.

"Ethiopia is always struggling to use its water resource whilst external pressures have intimidated this quest since classic times," he said, adding that the government should exploit the expertise and allocate substantial finance to tap the great potentials.

Arba Minch University President Damtew Darza (PhD) said on his part that the institution has been aggressively engaged in executing its entrusted role of nurturing qualified professionals in water resources development.

BY YESUF ENDRIS