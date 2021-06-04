Ethiopia: Partners Launch Green Jobs Project in Leather Tannery

ADDIS ABABA - People in Need (PIN Lead), International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Solidaridad (SOL) have commenced a three-year green jobs project in a leather tannery in Modjo town.

During a workshop to officially launch the project, People in Need (PIN) Program Head Meron Wubishet yesterday said that: "The project would be implement in Modjo municipality and nearby communities to manage solid waste that release into the river and environment to nearby communities that happen earlier by tanneries and leather sectors and able to diminish and finally create better social cohesion between tanneries and communities."

She added that using the newly launched project, leather waste solid would be transformed into valuable products and support unemployed youths via providing soft skill capacities to start their job through incubation program. "The project has also targeted to benefit at least 4,000 unemployed youth, mostly vulnerable females that have been registered as unemployed in Modjo town."

She noted other four tanneries in Modjo and eight other leather companies not based in Modjo will also targeted and covered during the project implementation periods. For his part, Delegation of European Union to Ethiopia Green Deal Team Program Manager Teriessa Jalleta said the project is financed by EU that reaches 6 million Euros which is equivalent to 300 million Birr.

Oromia TVET Bureau Deputy Head Nigusu Berhanu said Ethiopia should search job creation areas to implement and create huge job opportunity to youths as many leather companies are operating in Modjo areas and near Addis Ababa. He noted that Modjo town dwellers have expressed support for the project as the solid waste would be managed and implemented in modern and recycle way to get further benefit again out of such waste materials. It was learnt that the project duration is from 2021 to 2024.

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE