Ethiopia: Institute Formulates Policy to Dissemination of Geospatial Data

ADDIS ABABA - Geospatial Information Institute disclosed that it has formulated a policy to regulate dissemination of environmental and geographical data via a single account. Institute Director-General Tullu Besha (PhD) told The Ethiopian Herald that the policy would regulate the acquisition, archiving and dissemination of spatial information via a single gateway.

Tullu said the information would support the economic development, facilitate good governance, ease formulation of project plan and render dependable service. He added that the domestic geospatial information would cut shortage of hard currency and help generate reliable firsthand information.

The account would fill the information demand-supply gap observed in the market through presenting updated data via the account, noted Tullu. The institute has signed MoU to work with stakeholders to curb the problem in this regard and ensure accessibility of dependable information through the system.

The director-general highlighted that creating a skilled labor force, producing and providing reliable data, and enabling private and public institutions through awareness creation campaigns are the major duties to be accomplished. The system would provide a considerable contribution to the dream of creating a well-informed society through providing a thematic and up-to-date information platform.

The policy answers the questions of production and distribution of the information such as copyright claims, it was learnt. Innovation and Technology State Minister, Fozia Amin (PhD), noted on her part that the system has designed various space, air and land spatial technologies. The system gathers, organizes and analyzes the natural and manmade occurrences.

"All stakeholders should play their part as the project requires highly skilled manpower and huge finance." By the same token, Geospatial Information Institute Policy Research Team Coordinator Israel Gebremeskel said that the spatial information helps make decisions about where and how to carry out infrastructural investments which are the basis of economic growth.

Israel stressed that geospatial information figures out market potential by linking the information suppliers and the consumers. The system enhances the collection, analysis, and distribution of information by providing reliable data, Israel elaborated.

BY GETAHUN LEGESSE