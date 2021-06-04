Ethiopia: Economic, Diplomatic Ties With China Invigorating - Mofa

ADDIS ABABA - The 50-year-old diplomatic and political relations between Ethiopia and China have now been transformed to the level of strategic cooperation partnership and the latter has become the leading foreign investor in the East African nation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

MoFA Asia and Pacific Affairs Director-General Molalign Asfaw told The Ethiopian Herald that the two countries have been enjoying warm economic relations and China has remained the leading financier of Ethiopia's major infrastructure projects.

The director-general further stated that the two countries' diplomatic and political relation, which is based on mutual respect and benefit is also greatly invigorated. Both Ethiopia and China shared the principle of non-interference in internal matters of other countries and respect sovereignty.

"We believe that any sovereign nation, regardless of wealth, population or economic size should be treated equally and this shared stance helps us to foster further cooperation with China in the areas of investment, tourism, trade and development of finance."

Ethiopia is ready to work with any country that respects and acknowledges its sovereignty and the nation will work to balance the cooperation and competition aspects of international relations, Molalign noted.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN