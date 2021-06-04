Ethiopia: Economic, Diplomatic Ties With China Invigorating - Mofa

4 June 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - The 50-year-old diplomatic and political relations between Ethiopia and China have now been transformed to the level of strategic cooperation partnership and the latter has become the leading foreign investor in the East African nation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

MoFA Asia and Pacific Affairs Director-General Molalign Asfaw told The Ethiopian Herald that the two countries have been enjoying warm economic relations and China has remained the leading financier of Ethiopia's major infrastructure projects.

The director-general further stated that the two countries' diplomatic and political relation, which is based on mutual respect and benefit is also greatly invigorated. Both Ethiopia and China shared the principle of non-interference in internal matters of other countries and respect sovereignty.

"We believe that any sovereign nation, regardless of wealth, population or economic size should be treated equally and this shared stance helps us to foster further cooperation with China in the areas of investment, tourism, trade and development of finance."

Ethiopia is ready to work with any country that respects and acknowledges its sovereignty and the nation will work to balance the cooperation and competition aspects of international relations, Molalign noted.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Authority Seeks Interpol Aid for Gupta Arrests
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.