Nigeria: Dangote Unveils New Sugar Brand

Africa's leading sugar manufacturer, the Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) has unveiled an innovative sugar brand tagged: New Look, Same Great Quality.

The ceremony for the unveiling of the granulated white sugar was conducted yesterday at the ongoing Kaduna 42nd international trade fair.

The vitamin A fortified sugar excited participants who thronged the Dangote Special Day to make enquiries.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, representative of Dangote Sugar Refinery, Bello Sadik, described the DSR as the market leader, saying the repackaged product is part of the effort at giving the consumer a superior quality.

Acting president of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA), Alhaji Suleiman Aliyu, said Dangote Group has broken record in all its investments and undertakings.

He congratulated the president of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote for the repackaged sugar product, and several other innovations.

"Dangote has come to rescue Nigeria to make it self sufficient in food and other products," he said.

Other products that were exhibited at the Dangote Special Day include: Dangote Cement, Dangote Salt and Dangote Fertilizer.

In his speech, representative of the Dangote Group at the event Mr. Hashem Ahmed said the company had keyed into the Federal Government Backward Integration Policy to make Nigeria self sufficient in the sugar subsector.

Mr. Hashem said the President of the Group Alhaji Aliko Dangote was passionate about growing Nigeria's economy which informed his current massive investment in sugar, and partnership with KADCCIMA and the Kaduna State Government.

He said the company was currently working on its integrated sugar complexes in Adamawa, Nasarawa and Taraba respectively, adding that when completed they will have significant impacts on growing the Nigerian economy.

He said the theme for this year's Trade Fair, Promoting domestic production to mitigate the current economic challenges, is apt given the covid-19 pandemic that has hit the world leading to border closures.

He said the conglomerate will not rest on its oars until Nigeria, and indeed Africa settle in an enviable position among nations.