Nigeria: Minister Adopts Young Table Tennis Stars, Okanlawon, Mustapha Brothers

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has reiterated the government's commitment to support the trio of Table Tennis Champions- Usman Okanlawon and the Mustapha brothers through the Talent Hunt Programme to enable them win more laurels for the country.

He gave the assurance on Thursday when he received in audience the three Table Tennis Champions, who were led to his office in Abuja by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Table Tennis Federation, Engineer Ishaku Tikon.

The minister said their adoption into the fold of the Table Tennis Federation is very important as it would expose them to tournaments that would sharpen and hone their skill through sponsorship.

"We are excited because our emphasis on other sports is paying off.

"I'm excited and thrilled that Nigerian athletes are performing excellently well.

Nigeria is proud of your performance which is an indication that our grassroots sports development is on a progressive chart," he said.

He added that, "The Talents Hunt Programme of the Ministry will adopt and support the Mustapha brothers and Usman Okanlawon. They will be supported anytime they are to take part in competition. They will be closely monitored so that they can continue to excel."

He attributed the performances of Okanlawon, silver medalist in the Under 15 Youngsters Contender series and the Mustapha brothers 11th and 14th ITTF ranking as a testament of their immense talent. Dare also commended the excellent performances of Nigerian athletes like Ese Brume, Tobi Amusan, Blessing Okagbare and Uche Eke and their doggedness for podium performances.

"We are happy that Nigerians are putting up excellent performances all over the world. Nigeria is proud of you, I am proud of you and will lend you all necessary support," Dare assured.

Caretaker committee chairman of the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation, Engineer Ishaku Tikon expressed delight that the Minister's Talent Hunt Program was already yielding results. He thanked the Minister for lending necessary support to Table Tennis and other sports.