Nigeria: Sex for Money - Actress, Chelsea Obiakalusi Shares Nollywood Experience

4 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Chelsea gave an encouraging note on how to build a successful relationship, stressing that the bond between men and women should be held sacred. She recalled her past and how it helped her set certain standards and values that has shaped her relationships today.

"Growing up my mother always said that there will always be men and there would always be women, each one more handsome and more beautiful than the other. But you are permitted to have only one. If you're not in a relationship to get married, what exactly are you looking for?"

"See baby girl, if you have to sleep with him to secure him, then just walk away. You deserve to be wined and dined. You deserve dates. Not one or two but ten, twenty. You deserve flowers, chocolates. Let him woo you.

And men you deserve to be loved, don't settle for a woman that will just be billing you because she's good in bed. You're a king to, and you should be treated as one."

