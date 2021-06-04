Nigeria: NSCDC Promotes 19 Officers Denied Promotion for Over One Decade

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, (NSCDC) on Wednesday promoted 19 senior officers that had stagnated on one rank for over ten years.

Commandant-General, (CG), of the corps, Dr. Ahmed Audi, during the decoration of the newly promoted officers, said the corps would henceforth ensure that all those who had not been promoted for years, were given their dues in order to boost personnel morale and keep the ranks in order.

He said "When i came into office and took a look at the promotion list, I noticed that some people were suppos3e to be promoted but were not in the list while others who were not due for promotion had lobbied and their names were on the list, so I immediately expunged them.

"I am making efforts to see that all those whose promotions have stagnated for many years get promoted accordingly. Promotion is a privilege that comes from service, so you all must reciprocate that through more dedication to service."

Audi however warned that anyone found involved in any fraudulent activity that contravenes the aims of the corps, will be dealt with according to the law.

He said the era of viewing promotion as a jamboree, had passed and this would also put to an end the idea of "monkey dey work, baboon dey chop".

"I hope to build a positive culture that will create a very unique identity for the corps within the security architecture of Nigeria.

I will base my decisions on three cardinal principles and that includes improved welfare, fighting fraudulent behaviour and the promotion of personnel as, at and when due," he said.

In a congratulatory message, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, urged all those promoted to put in their best and see the promotion as a call to greater service to their fatherland.

Represented by Dr. Funsho Alabi, a director in the ministry, Belgore said "promotion is a call to service and we have seen a number of promotions across all the agencies under our ministry. This alone, is an indication of dedication by the minister, Rauf Aregbesola."

Those promoted officers include six personnel who rose from Assistant Controller-Generals, (ACGs), to acting DCGs while 13 others who where promoted to the ranks of commandants after being stagnated for at least 10 years.