Nigeria: 13 Killed in Sokoto Boat Mishap

Thirteen persons, including women and children, have been killed in a boat mishap that occurred in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Thursday.

The victims were said to be traveling from Doruwa to Ginga when the boat capsized.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the local government council, Alhajo Aliyu Dantine Shagari, said eight of the victims were married women and the remaining five were children and elderly men.

He said that the boat might be overloaded.

He said, "But there are other causes of boat mishap including strong wind. We are still investigating the matter to know what actually led to the accident."

He noted that all their bodies had been recovered and buried in line with the Islamic rites.

He recalled that they lost six people in a similar incident last year.

Tambuwal, Wamakko mourn victims

Governor Tambuwal, while condoling the people of Shagari, promised to provide them with motorised boats and life jackets.

He prayed to Allah to grand the deceased eternal rest and their families the fortitude to bear their loss.

Similarly, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has described the deaths of the 13 persons as very shocking and saddening.

Wamakko lamented that the mishap occurred barely nine days after the deaths of over one hundred persons in a similar tragedy in Warrah Local Government of Kebbi State .

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased persons Aljannat Firdaus, as well as give the bereaved families, the people and governments of Shagari Local Government and Sokoto State, the formidable fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.