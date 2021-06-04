Nigeria: 13 Killed in Sokoto Boat Mishap

4 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Auwal

Thirteen persons, including women and children, have been killed in a boat mishap that occurred in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Thursday.

The victims were said to be traveling from Doruwa to Ginga when the boat capsized.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the local government council, Alhajo Aliyu Dantine Shagari, said eight of the victims were married women and the remaining five were children and elderly men.

He said that the boat might be overloaded.

He said, "But there are other causes of boat mishap including strong wind. We are still investigating the matter to know what actually led to the accident."

He noted that all their bodies had been recovered and buried in line with the Islamic rites.

He recalled that they lost six people in a similar incident last year.

Tambuwal, Wamakko mourn victims

Governor Tambuwal, while condoling the people of Shagari, promised to provide them with motorised boats and life jackets.

He prayed to Allah to grand the deceased eternal rest and their families the fortitude to bear their loss.

Similarly, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has described the deaths of the 13 persons as very shocking and saddening.

Wamakko lamented that the mishap occurred barely nine days after the deaths of over one hundred persons in a similar tragedy in Warrah Local Government of Kebbi State .

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased persons Aljannat Firdaus, as well as give the bereaved families, the people and governments of Shagari Local Government and Sokoto State, the formidable fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Millions in Gupta Assets Seized by South African Investigators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.