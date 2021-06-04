Nigeria: The Housemates Are Back to Spill Their Guts

What really happened between Eric and Lilo? Was Erica really into Laycon? What was all that drama with Lucy? And did Ka3na ever have the hots for Praise? All of these juicy details are likely to be discussed when the Big Brother Naija Reunion Show begins on Thursday, June 17.

Known for its drama and revelations, the organisers are promising a healthy dose of drama from the housemates of season five who were nicknamed the 'Lockdown Geng'. It is an opportunity for the housemates to clear the air and express their real feelings towards each other.

Hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show is done as part of preparations for the commencement of another season of the reality show. It will air Mondays through to Fridays on Africa Magic Urban and Family at 10pm and 10:30pm respectively.