Nigeria: Keeping Up With Nigerian Idol Season Six

The ongoing Nigerian Idol music talent reality show aired on DStv Channel 198 and Gotv Channel 29, is almost on its last tail as the battle for whom to be crowned the winner on July 11 has intensified.

Just last week, Daniel Ikechi's hope was dashed as he is now out of the competition with the least votes eviction.

The spectacular performance by Emmanuel Elijah, one of the contestants, was captivating and electrifying. The judges were forced to give a standing ovation as he performed "Kiss from a rose" by Seal as Daniel who had the least vote was evicted from the show.

Another contestant, Kingdom Kroseide ignited the stage by performing "un-break my heart" by Toni Braxton and the rendition was simply breathtaking as he held the entire viewers glued to the screen all through his performance.

Short of words, Obi Asika says "you have done a great job to the song and it was a great performance", while Seyi Shay added "I am blown away with your vocals and the way you delivered the song". DJ Sose couldn't help but shower praises on the contestant, reiterating that he killed the song.

Akunna Okey would do everything possible to continue to up her game, and with her rendition of LeAnn Rimes "how do I live."

She has once again assured her fans that she is the contestant to beat as the comments from the judges say it all.

Obi Asika said, "Any time I see you I believe there's more to come and you have not disappointed me with that beautiful rendition". DJ Sose gave kudos and said, "You just proved to us the reason why you are still here, Well-done."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Entertainment Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The competition continues next weekend with the following contestants still competing: Kingdom Kroseide, Akunna Okey, Faith Onyeje, Francis Atela, Beyonce Ajomiwe, Comfort Alalade and Emmanuel Elijah.

Idols Nigeria is sponsored by Bigi, its homemakers; Rite Foods Limited, a truly World- Class and Proudly Nigeria Food and Beverage Company, through its premium Bigi soft drinks brand.

The brand which has set the pace in the beverage sector with its 12 leading variants, consisting of the Bigi Cola, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon & Lime, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Tamarind, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Lemon, and the Bigi Ginger Ale.

Other Rite Foods' products comprises the Rite Spicy, Bigi Beef and Rite Sausages which have been the mark of excellence for the industry, while its Bigi Premium Table Water, produced with global best practices in purification, offers quality, freshness, confidence and reliability.

Established in 2007 as a subsidiary of Ess-Ay Holdings, Rite Foods' inventiveness has earned high recognition in the energy drinks market with the first ever packaged polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle brands for the Fearless Red Berry and Fearless Classic.