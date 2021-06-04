Nigeria: Gombe to Get State Capital Special Development Zone

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has constituted a taskforce for the implementation of Gombe Capital Special Development Zone with Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, as Chairman.

The committee is mandated to ensure full and proper implementation of the Gombe Capital Special Development Zone, guide, direct and control physical development within the zone as well as monitor and ensure compliance with its development guidelines.

Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who announced the constitution of the taskforce, said the Attorney-General/Commissioner for Justice, Commissioners for Information and Culture, Lands and Survey and that of Housing and Urban Development will serve as members.

Others are: Commissioner for Works and Transport, Special Adviser, Control and Compliance and the Director General of the Gombe Geographic Information Systems (GOGIS).

Also to serve on the committee are Malam Umaru Gurama, Yusuf Bachama of the Civil Society, representative of GROCOL, representative of GSIPDC and Surveyor Abubakar Umar while Barrister Ibrahim Hussaini of the Ministry of Justice is to serve as Secretary.

Professor Njodi added that the committee should also take all necessary measures incidental to the assignment.