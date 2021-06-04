Nigeria: Covid-19 - Managers Urged to Help Pupils

Proprietors of private schools have called on education managers to collaborate and reverse the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on children by ensuring unhindered learning activities while maintaining safety in schools.

The President of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Chief Yomi Otubela, in a statement, urged policy makers and educational administrators to fashion out ways to minimise the impact of the pandemic while ensuring that learning activities were achieved seamlessly and without interruption.

According to Otubela, this year's Children's Day celebration has reignited the memory of disruption to education as a result of the pandemic which has eventually reshaped education all over the world.

Chief Otubela identified ways school systems could engage learners to revitalise education as including improved educational contents that give room for creativity on the part of learners to thrive; engagement of technology to aid learning and prepare learners ahead to adapt to the new normal and inclusion of leadership programmes into the school curriculum to prepare learners to take up challenges early in life.

He explained that, "We must all strive to work together towards making a better place for all children to live, learn and achieve their potential.

"In addition, governments at various levels should also create an environment that will not only support the mental well-being of children, but where children feel loved, secured and happy."