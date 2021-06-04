Egypt, KSA Agree On Suspending New Requirements for Imported Egyptian Crops

4 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt and Saudi Arabia have agreed on suspending the new requirements, imposed by Saudi Arabia on imported Egyptian crops.

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed El Quseir held a virtual conference with the Saudi officials to discuss the requirements, laid down by the Saudi Food and drug Authority (SFDA).

The two sides discussed the condition of the Egyptian crops and agriculture products as well as measures set to ensure the safety of the Egyptian products.

These measures enabled the Egyptian agricultural products to have a good reputation worldwide.

The minister, also hailed the Egyptian-Saudi distinguished ties.

For his side, CEO of SFDA Hisham Al-Jadhey got the Egyptian point of view, and his appreciation of Egyptian measures, and agreed on suspending the new requirements and dispatching a senior technical delegation to Egypt next week to get familiar with the Egyptian measures, set to ensure the safety of food.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

