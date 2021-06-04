Nigeria: New Street Foodz King Emerges

4 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)

After 13 weeks of sizzling competition, Fajana Adegboyega of La Krim Foods emerged winner of the second season of Street Foodz Naija, a reality television show showcasing the best of African delicacies from local chefs.

Competing with four other finalists on the grounds of Alao Aka-Bashorun Park, Gbagada, Lagos, he took home the star prize of N5 million.

Street Foodz Naija is a production of FoodBay TV, owned by Maxima Media Group. The docu-series mirrors cooking competition on global food channels by showcasing the best street delicacies through the culinary prowess of 13 contestants.

"Food Bay has one mission: to put African food - not just Nigerian food - on the world food map," said CEO of Maxima Media Group, Femi Ogundoro. "We started this journey about three to four years ago, building content that cut across different segments within the culinary space. We decided to do this because we saw that gap within that space. If you check within the food media, we pretty much have two giants within that space: BBC Lifestyle and Food Network. There is no platform big enough or bold enough to be able to take the African story, when it comes to food, to the rest of the world."

For the second season finale, each contestant was presented with the same recipe to create their unique version of a potato dish within 45 minutes. Their cooking was assessed based on the taste, general presentation of the meal, adherence to cooking brief, and observance of hygiene.

With his presentation of potato pancakes and a side of chicken sauce, Fajana stole the hearts of all three judges: Chef Alex McCoy (Lucky Buns), Chef Ette Assam (Ette's Finger Likin'), and Chef Tosan Jemide (Cakes by Tosan).

"When you go to a diner, you want something hearty and homey. This is something that I'd want to eat in a diner," Alex said in his assessment of Fajana's dish.

Tosan was particularly thrilled with his ingenious way of turning the bland tasting mashed potatoes into a sweet, fluffy delight by adding ripe plantains, eggs and rice flour. "It was very innovative for you to blend your plantain and potatoes," Tosan said as he chowed down on the pancakes. "That was very innovative."

While Fajana took the top prize home, Owoeye Damilare (ChefDNaija) and

Alimi Akorede (Korede Spaghetti) emerged first and second runners-up respectively. Former housemate of Big Brother Naija, Elozonam Ogbolu anchored the event.

...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Millions in Gupta Assets Seized by South African Investigators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.