Nigeria: Census - Govt Starts Pre-Test Data Collection June 6

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra, has announced the commencement of pre-test data collection in readiness for population and housing census.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, Hon. Kwarra said the fieldwork and data collection for the first pre-test will hold from June 6 to June 13, 2021 in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

"Pre-test is usually conducted before the actual census and during the middle of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise. The conduct of pre-test is aimed at testing the census methodology, the questionnaires, data collection methods, the manuals for field staff, instruction manuals, data editing and coding, data processing and tabulation in preparation for the actual census," he said.

The NPC boss said so far, 630 local government areas have been demarcated for census while the remaining areas will be demarcated in the next three months.

He said the first pre-test exercise will take place in 222 enumeration areas in 122 local government areas already demarcated for census.