Sudan: New Charge d'Affaires At UK Embassy in Khartoum

Khartoum — Louise Walker has been appointed as Charge d' Affaires of the British Embassy in Khartoum, succeeding Julian Riley. Walker started her duties on Tuesday.

In a video press release, Walker explained that she feels delighted and honoured to be the Charge d'Affaires at the embassy.

For the past two years, Walker worked as development director in Sudan, "delivering the UK's support on the economy, the humanitarian response, good governance, and on climate".

She congratulated the Sudanese government on the "tremendous progress" it made over the past two years, especially with peace negotiations, economic reforms, and the removal of Sudan on the USA's list of State Sponsors of Terrorism (SST).

"I look forwards to continuing our work with government, with business, and importantly, with civil society, including women and youth", Walker said.

The British Charge d' Affaires added that the UK will continue supporting the political and economic reforms by the transitional government, the implementation of the peace agreement, and the negotiations with Abdelaziz El-Hilu.

Walker also took "a moment to talk about justice" and said that "all of us at the UK Embassy are really thinking about the martyrs and their families and friends" on the occasion of the June 3 Massacre's second anniversary.

"Transition can only succeed when justice is served", she stated.

Yesterday, on the actual anniversary date of the June 3 Massacre, Walker posted on Twitter: "Today we honour those who lost their lives on 3 June 2019 at the revolutionary sit-in site in their struggle for a better future. The new Sudan must be built on justice and the UK supports the Transitional Government's commitment to deliver full accountability for 3 June".