Uganda: Police Officer Arrested Trying to Sell Gun At Shs2 Million

4 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Isaac Otwii

Police in Lira City have launched a probe on one of their own and another civilian for attempting to sell a government rifle.

The two suspects; Emmanuel Oyanga, 23, attached to Bugweri Police Station, and Isaac Ocaka, a 30-year old resident of Teduka cell, Aduku Town council, in Kwania District were arrested on Thursday in Lira City.

North Kyoga Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema said a concerned resident of Lira City tipped the police leading to the duo's arrest.

"Yesterday at around 4pm police at North Kyoga got a tip-off from a concerned citizen that someone wanted to sell a gun. The gun was supposed to be sold at Shs2 million. Accordingly, a follow-up was made and two suspects were apprehended from a building along Juba Road in Lira City," he said on Thursday.

Mr Okema said a pump-action shotgun Reg. No. UG POL, 1040758_25851 with 10 rubber bullets and 3 rounds of ammunition for AK 47 rifle were recovered during the operation.

"The suspects and exhibits are at Lira Police Station as inquiries continue. Charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition have been preferred against them under SD67/2/6/2021," he said.

The recovery of the gun brings the number of firearms recovered within the region to six in a period of three months, according to security.

