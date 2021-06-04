Uganda: Museveni Delivers His State of the Nation Address

4 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)

A s President Museveni unveils his 6th term agenda in the State-of-the-Nation-Address today, Ugandans across the political spectrum have listed a dozen "strategic bottlenecks" facing the country.

They have asked the President to use his address and give accountability to the families that have lost loved ones in unresolved cases of high-profile murders, fix rising levels of poverty, corruption, unemployment and Covid-19 pandemic that has affected every nerve of the economy.

Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende and Rujumbura County MP Major Gen(Rtd) Jim Muhwezi are among the first legislators to arrive at Kololo Independence Grounds ahead of President @KagutaMuseveni's State of the Nation Address

📸 @abubakerlubowa #MonitorUpdates #SOTNUG21 pic.twitter.com/Ac0GdcqvuE

- Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 4, 2021

The Members of the 11th Parliament continue to arrive at the Kololo Independence Grounds where HE President @KagutaMuseveni will deliver an address on the #SOTNUG21. @RedPepperUG @urnradio @simbaradio @RadioOneFM90 @UGIndependent pic.twitter.com/nSbk7Vf4oO

- Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_Ug) June 4, 2021

Read the original article on Monitor.

