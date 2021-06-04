Uganda: Leaders Ask Govt to Protect Children With Albinism

Leaders in Tororo District have urged the government to formulate stern policies to protect children living with albinism against extreme forms of persecution and human rights violations.

The leaders say enactment of such policies in the country will protect the children from widespread societal discrimination, verbal abuse, exclusion from public services, human sacrifice, abductions, and rape.

They made the call during the International Day of Persons with Albinism awareness event held at Merikit Health Centre III in Merikit Town Council in Tororo on Wednesday.

The Merikit Town Council chairperson, Mr Charles Osinde, said the government should come in and formulate policies to protect children living with albinism.

Mr Osinde said it is unfortunate that up to now people still believe that when they sleep with an albino woman, they get cured of HIV/Aids.

"In the process, many women living with albinism have acquired sexually transmitted diseases besides getting unwanted pregnancies," he said.

He also urged parents of children with albinism to support them to achieve their potential in their areas of expertise.

"It is important to note that a child with albinism is able to flourish like any other child. They can achieve the same education and employment as a person without this condition," he said.

Mr Brian Mukalazi, the country director of Every Child Ministries Uganda, said: "More than 95 per cent of the persons living with albinism die before the age of 40 mostly due to skin cancer. Government needs to do something in this area," he said.

Mr Mukalazi observed that the challenges faced by the PWA cannot be addressed within the existing legal framework in Uganda where, PWAs are generally categorized as Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) under The Persons with Disabilities Act, 2006.

Ms Josephine Nyachwo, a mother to children living with albinism, said the hostile environment created by the communities against albinos needs to be fought through mass sensitisation.

"I am a mother of three children with albinism but some of them have refused to go back to school because of the discrimination that they always face while at school," she said.

She said every life is sacred including that of a child with albinism but unfortunately they are intimidated and discriminated against.

Mercy Anakho, a primary five pupil at Victory Junior School in Tororo Municipality, said calling them names like ghosts, has deprived them of freely enjoying a social life.

"I feel hurt when I am walking and people start calling me "Nyamagoya" as if I do not have a name, and sometimes, people stare and start laughing at you," she said.

Mr Derrick Nanjekhe, a resident of Wokukirir Village in Mbale District, said: "Whenever they are giving animals, seedlings and other inputs we are always left out yet we are normal and capable."