Uganda: Govt Vows to Catch Katumba Attackers

Government has vowed to thoroughly investigate and bring to book assailants who attacked outgoing Works minister Gen Katumba Wamala in an assassination attempt on Tuesday.

Speaking at the burial of Brenda Nantongo, Gen Katumba's daughter, who died in the attack, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, the former government chief whip, said government was shocked by the incident.

"Uganda plays a vital role to ensure security even in the region and Gen Wamala is a contributor. In a moment like this, we are concerned and confused. Government has the capacity to counter these assailants and bring them to book," Ms Nankabirwa said.

Concern

Several speakers decried the incomplete investigations of multiple assassinations of similar nature whose results never see light of the day.

"We await the findings of the investigations. For this one, we hope to see the outcome," Mr Robert Nsibirwa, who represented Buganda Kingdom, said.

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi, vowed that for an attack on one of their own, the military would "respond in equal measure". "We shall go after the culprits with all the necessary efforts across security agencies, prosecuting agencies, Judiciary, the investigative agencies. All these should be used to bear results," Gen Muhoozi said.

He added: "Sometimes we have had culprits arrested and then released them because of some gaps and this causes impunity. "

Gen Muhoozi said all efforts will be geared to deal with threat of "terrorists" , whose motive is to discredit government and sustainable peace.