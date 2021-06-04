Uganda: Govt Vows to Catch Katumba Attackers

4 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Elizabeth Kamurungi

Government has vowed to thoroughly investigate and bring to book assailants who attacked outgoing Works minister Gen Katumba Wamala in an assassination attempt on Tuesday.

Speaking at the burial of Brenda Nantongo, Gen Katumba's daughter, who died in the attack, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, the former government chief whip, said government was shocked by the incident.

"Uganda plays a vital role to ensure security even in the region and Gen Wamala is a contributor. In a moment like this, we are concerned and confused. Government has the capacity to counter these assailants and bring them to book," Ms Nankabirwa said.

Concern

Several speakers decried the incomplete investigations of multiple assassinations of similar nature whose results never see light of the day.

"We await the findings of the investigations. For this one, we hope to see the outcome," Mr Robert Nsibirwa, who represented Buganda Kingdom, said.

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi, vowed that for an attack on one of their own, the military would "respond in equal measure". "We shall go after the culprits with all the necessary efforts across security agencies, prosecuting agencies, Judiciary, the investigative agencies. All these should be used to bear results," Gen Muhoozi said.

He added: "Sometimes we have had culprits arrested and then released them because of some gaps and this causes impunity. "

Gen Muhoozi said all efforts will be geared to deal with threat of "terrorists" , whose motive is to discredit government and sustainable peace.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Millions in Gupta Assets Seized by South African Investigators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.