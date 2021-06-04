Zimbabwe: Man Sought for Rape, Jailed for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

A 21-year-old Beitbridge man who was on the run after allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in the same town has been jailed for an effective six months by a local magistrate after the police found him with an unregistered gun.

Felix Zinyama of Dulivhadzimu suburb is alleged to have raped the juvenile in a bushy area at knifepoint on January 14 before going into hiding for four days.

He was convicted on his own plea of guilty to contravening a section of the Firearm Control Act when he appeared before Beitbridge Resident Magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba.

The firearm has since been confiscated by the State and Zinyama is expected to appear in court soon on the rape charge. Prosecuting, Ronald Mugwagwa said Zinyama and the complainant stay in the same neighborhood and on the day in question, he saw her in the bush.

He then called the girl and walked her to a secluded area where he raped her once at knifepoint. After committing the offence, Zinyama disappeared for four days.

The state further alleges that the accused ran out of luck on January 18, when some police officers on patrol duties in the Dulivhadzimu suburb received a tip-off concerning his hiding place.

They then pounced on the identified house, where they found him asleep and effected an arrest.

The police officers also searched his room leading to the discovery of the unlicenced Star pistol which had an empty magazine.