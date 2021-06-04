Namibia: City Cop Shoots, Detains Curfew Breaker

A man from Katutura was arrested for assaulting a member of the City Police during the curfew hours of Sunday morning.

According to City Police chief Abraham Kanime, the man was walking with a friend in the street after curfew hours, and threw beer in the face of an officer who was on duty after the latter had approached them.

The suspect cannot be named because he is yet to appear in court, and is currently receiving medical attention due to the injuries he sustained on the leg.

He said although the two residents were warned, one tried to attack the officer, which prompted him to defend himself.

"Yes, the resident sustained some injuries after he was struck by a bullet when the police officer fired warning shots. The officer acted in self-defence, and the suspect was arrested and is in police custody," explained Kanime.

Kanime, however, refused to divulge more information on the matter, referring the reporter to the Namibian police's spokesperson.

Contacted for comment, chief inspector Elifas Kuwinga said the civilian was charged with assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, attempted robbery and violating Covid-19 restrictions.

Kuwinga said the case was filed at the Katutura police station on Sunday afternoon.