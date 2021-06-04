Liberia: Borough of New Kru Town Women to Benefit From Skills Training, Micro Loans

4 June 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — Several women from the Borough of New Kru Town are set to benefit from the Evelyn Charity Foundation's humanitarian services.

The Evelyn Charity Foundation (ECF) is a non-governmental and non-profitable charity organization established to improve the living conditions of underprivileged citizens.

The Foundation, in a statement issued on Thursday, announced that some of the services that are expected to be offered to the women include skills training, microeconomic loans and advocacy.

To set the pace for the grand launch, ECF, in the statement issued by its Executive Director, Harrison C. Slewion, and Public Relations Officer, Benjamin S. Thomas said, it will host an empowerment awareness at the Town hall in New Kru Town this Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 1: pm.

Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

