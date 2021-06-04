Liberia: Indian Ambassador Admits Bali Island City Project in Limba

Monrovia — The outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India to Liberia, Guinea and Ivory Coast, Mr. Y. K. Sailas Thangal, has outlined reasons responsible for the delay in the commencement of the construction of a multipurpose conference hall, including a city on the Bali Island in Monrovia, Liberia.

It can be recalled that on Monday, March 26, 2018, President George Manneh Weah led an array of government officials and the ex-Honorary Indian Consul General to Liberia, Dr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva, on a tour of the Bali Island, which is situated in the middle of the Mesurado River in the capital.

According to an Executive Mansion release issued, the Liberian leader intends to transform Bali Island into the New Monrovia commencing with the construction of a state-of-the-art International Conference Center and other standardized structures to be funded by the Indian government.

Several months after the tour, the Liberian government, through the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), announced in August 2019 that the Government of India pledged to provide the amount of US$144 towards the construction of the 4,000 seated multi-purpose conference hall on the Bali Island.

The hall is expected to be named in honor of iconic former India leader Mahatma Gandhi.

The project also includes the construction of skyscrapers, office space, shopping malls, banks, insurance companies and night clubs, among others.

Since the pronouncement, nothing has been heard from the Liberian government concerning the commencement of the project.

But addressing a news conference in Monrovia on Thursday, June 3, Ambassador Thangal admitted that the commencement of the project has been delayed, but "certain works" have been done.

He, however, fell short of stating the actual works that have so far been done on the project.

But FrontPageAfrica has gathered that feasibility study, including sample of the soil on the Bali Island was taken to India for further analysis.

"Certainly, the Bali Island project is one of the projects between the Government of India and Liberia. But it has been delayed to be frank. Certain works have been done. I can't really say with any conformity as to when it (project) will start on the ground or complete," Ambassador Thangal said.

According to him, the project which is a grant from his government to the government and people of Liberia has been basically delayed because of the pandemic.

He added that the delay has also been occasioned because "right now, India is also in a very difficult position".

Opening Embassy

Speaking further, Ambassador Thangal further disclosed that the Government of India has taken decision to open a new Embassy in Liberia.

He noted that though the decision has been reached during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, it was done in keeping with the significance his country attaches to the bilateral relations with Liberia.

He pointed out that as part of the move, the Indian government will appoint a new Ambassador to Liberia, an action that will definitely mark the end of his tenure in the country.

Ambassador Thangal further pointed out that as part of enhancing the diplomatic relations between Liberia and India, he has held discussions with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and State for Presidential Affairs, Dee Maxwell Kemayah and Nathaniel McGill, respectively, in a bid to tighten bilateral ties subsisting between the two countries.

At the meeting, he disclosed that, he encouraged the two senior officials of the Liberian government to continue to support and extend their cooperation to the new incoming Indian Ambassador.

Ambassador Thangal added that though he cannot preempt the exact date the new Indian Ambassador will arrive to present his letters of credence to authorities of the Liberian government, he remains optimistic that his country will fully open its Embassy with a new Ambassador in Liberia later this June.

He added that about three officials are already in Monrovia making arrangements for the arrival of the new Indian Ambassador to Liberia.

Achievements

Ambassador Thangal recalled that since he ascended to the post over two years ago, the governments of India and Liberia have enhanced it ties in various areas including agriculture, education, among others.