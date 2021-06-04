Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary Celebrates 20 Amps Solar Power

Monrovia — It was a joyous day at the Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary (LBTS) when scores of students, teachers, and members of the alumni association celebrated the lighting of the school campus from the main gate to various dormitories and offices.

The institution that has been in the dark for years is benefiting from 20 APMS solar power and 28 poles that provide light from the main entrance to every corner of the campus.

The lighting of the LBTS was done through the efforts of its President Dr. Momolu Massaquoi who worked with his working staffs to ensure the school received a US$30,000.00 grant with the intent to provide light for students to study at night.

Dr. Massaquoi, speaking during the lighting of school recently said it has always been his dream to ensure that LBTS live up to the standard of its founding fathers.

He said "Two years ago I was trying to find out about LBTS and I discovered a document that quoted President William R. Tolbert back in 1964 during a meeting that was held at the Baptist Church in Careysburg. During that meeting Tolbert spoke about the builder of the Constitution targeting the establishment of an institution that will train men and women of the Church."

"During that meeting," Dr. Massaquoi said, "President Tolbert disclosed the establishment of a Theological institution that will be the center of theological education in Africa."

Dr. Massaquio said since president Tolbert made the statement, the Constitution was instituted but they were not able to established until 1976 when the institution was established.

He said "when I took over as president of the institution, I promise to work hard that the dreams of our fourth fathers come alive by making LBTS the center of theological institutions in Africa."

Dr. Massaquio said after his ascendancy as president of LBTS, he had been able to establish strong team that work together for the betterment of the institution.