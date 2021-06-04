Liberia: Rep. Snowe Reportedly Receives Threatening Messages Over Advocacy for Islamic Holidays

Monrovia — Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe says he has been threatening text messages due to his legislative advocacy for three religious holidays two of which would benefit people of the Islamic faith.

At a news conference on Thursday, Senator Snowe said he is not moved by those threats, rather he is disappointed that some of the people texting him are people of the Christian community, some of whom, he said, he holds in high esteem.

"I will choose not to dignify some of the messages but honestly I was disappointed because some of the text message were from some of the clergymen I hold in high esteem. I am not easily frightened or threatened. It is their right; I am a politician and as one I don't always expect to be hailed for some of the things I do by everyone," he said.

As a member of the Legislature with more years of experience, Snowe said, "I have been in this job for over 16 years, I am not intimidated easily. I understand the passion in which some of our brothers in the Christian community speak from and it's their rights; I don't fault anyone for expressing their rights but I also want them understand that where their rights end is where mine begins.

"Where the rights Christianity end is where the rights of Islamic starts. I am just from campaign in Bomi and these are some of the request they made during campaign and this is in fulfillment of commitment I made to them it is left with my colleagues to agree with me or not I have only one vote."