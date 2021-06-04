Nigeria: Anambra Governorship - APGA Rakes N176 Million as Soludo, Umeoji, 6 Others Jostle for Ticket

Ahead of the November 6 Anambra governorship election, eight aspirants have bought nomination forms to contest in the primary election of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Three of the aspirants eyeing to succeed incumbent Governor Willie Obiano are serving members of the Anambra State House of Assembly.

Among the eight APGA aspirants that have collected the nomination forms so far are, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo; Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, Hon. Carter Umeh, Chief Damian Okoro and Chief Akachukwu Nwankpo.

Others are Hon. Okwudili Nwankwo and Hon. ThankGod Kenechukwu Ibeh.

So far, the party has raked in about N176m from the sale of nomination forms.

APGA had fixed June 23 for the conduct of its governorship primary election in Anambra State.

In the guideline made public, the party pegged the cost of expression of interest form at N2m, while the nomination form is N20m, respectively.