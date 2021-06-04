Africa: Mozambique Starts Friendly Tournament With Win Over Lesotho

Mozambique's national team, The Mambas, started the three-team friendly tournament by defeating Lesotho 5-0 on Wednesday at Estádio Nacional do Zimpeto in Maputo.

In the debut match of its new coach Horacio Goncalves, Mozambique played intensely and quickly without giving Lesotho time to breathe.

Melque Alexandre scored within the first minute, to inspire his side to go on through the game with a lot of confidence. Bruno Langa made it 2-0 from the spot after 18 minutes, and Estêvão Novela added the third before halftime.

In the second half, Lesotho tried to react, but they found a compact and solod Mambas' defense.

Mozambique added two more goals through Estêvão Novela (74') and Salas Malico (80').

After the game, Mozambique coach Goncalves remained humble. "It's good to win but this result doesn't tell me absolutely anything for what we want. We are here to build a strong team that can compete in COSAFA Cup and Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers," he said.

On Saturday Lesotho will face Eswatini, before Mozambique concludes the friendly tournament by facing Eswatini on Tuesday.