Africa: Mozambique Starts Friendly Tournament With Win Over Lesotho

4 June 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Mozambique's national team, The Mambas, started the three-team friendly tournament by defeating Lesotho 5-0 on Wednesday at Estádio Nacional do Zimpeto in Maputo.

In the debut match of its new coach Horacio Goncalves, Mozambique played intensely and quickly without giving Lesotho time to breathe.

Melque Alexandre scored within the first minute, to inspire his side to go on through the game with a lot of confidence. Bruno Langa made it 2-0 from the spot after 18 minutes, and Estêvão Novela added the third before halftime.

In the second half, Lesotho tried to react, but they found a compact and solod Mambas' defense.

Mozambique added two more goals through Estêvão Novela (74') and Salas Malico (80').

After the game, Mozambique coach Goncalves remained humble. "It's good to win but this result doesn't tell me absolutely anything for what we want. We are here to build a strong team that can compete in COSAFA Cup and Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers," he said.

On Saturday Lesotho will face Eswatini, before Mozambique concludes the friendly tournament by facing Eswatini on Tuesday.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Millions in Gupta Assets Seized by South African Investigators
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Twitter Deletes Nigerian President's Biafran Civil War Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.